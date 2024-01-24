Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 989,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,639. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

