Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. 1,232,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.