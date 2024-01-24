Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 450,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

