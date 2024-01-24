Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,069,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

