Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) versus Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Financial Contrast

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westwater Resources and Bunker Hill Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwater Resources and Bunker Hill Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($0.23) -2.19 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A $900,000.00 ($0.10) -0.74

Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -8.05% -7.22% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -41.87%

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats Westwater Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

