WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WestRock Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

