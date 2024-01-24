Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 261251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.88.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

