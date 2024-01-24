Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 261251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).
Westmount Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.88.
About Westmount Energy
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westmount Energy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.