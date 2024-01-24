Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $252,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

