Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

