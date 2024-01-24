WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 142,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,828. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

