Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,709. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Invesco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

