Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $112.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

ARES stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

