Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 9.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 89,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $949,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 42.2% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 56,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

