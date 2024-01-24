Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

WBS opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

