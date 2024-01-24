Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 6.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.87. Approximately 1,356,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,762,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,592 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.