Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.34

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$208.34 and last traded at C$207.59, with a volume of 59572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$206.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.92.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$193.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$188.79. The company has a market cap of C$52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.9102005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total transaction of C$153,895.95. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total transaction of C$153,895.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,782 shares of company stock worth $969,634. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

