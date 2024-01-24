Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 702,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,393. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Warby Parker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 398,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 16.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

