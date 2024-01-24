Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

