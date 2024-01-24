Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. 5,151,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,977. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

