Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 172,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 46,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

