Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 5.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 1,376,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,625,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

