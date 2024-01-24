Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. 502,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 874,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock worth $131,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Viasat in the second quarter worth about $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 47.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after buying an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $23,769,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

