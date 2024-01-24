Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 59,269 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Viant Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viant Technology by 112.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viant Technology by 179.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 275.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

