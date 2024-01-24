Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

DSP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 53,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $522.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

