Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $381.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.86.
VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $439.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $443.82.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.