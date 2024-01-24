Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $8,608.84 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,515.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00594913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00383637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00178686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,577,710 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.