Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.85.

VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

