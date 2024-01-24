Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 6.7 %

VZ stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.