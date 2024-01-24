Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritex Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 181,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Veritex by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Veritex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Veritex by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veritex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Veritex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

