Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Trims Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium makes up approximately 0.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SGML traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 803,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

