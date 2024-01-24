Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Reduces Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,361 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 3.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. 1,418,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

