Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 4.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.17 and a one year high of $170.38.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

