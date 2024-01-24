Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 262,817 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 262,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for 6.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. 1,285,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.