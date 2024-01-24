Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.52. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 28,494 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after buying an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.