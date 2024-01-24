Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.86

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.86 and last traded at $150.51, with a volume of 203788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

