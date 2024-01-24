Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Fiduciary Counselling Inc

Fiduciary Counselling Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Counselling Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.72. 2,163,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $242.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

