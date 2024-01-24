Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.74. 2,475,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $242.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

