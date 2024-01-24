Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $240.98. 3,000,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $242.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

