Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 4,186,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.