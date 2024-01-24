Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,005. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

