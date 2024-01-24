Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $283.66

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $283.66 and last traded at $283.37, with a volume of 22653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

