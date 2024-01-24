Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $445.99. 4,550,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.84. The company has a market capitalization of $356.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $449.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

