Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VBR traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.09. The stock had a trading volume of 317,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,522. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.68.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.