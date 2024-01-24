Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 1,347,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

