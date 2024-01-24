Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Increased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 2,292,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
