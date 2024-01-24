Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. 2,070,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,814. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.