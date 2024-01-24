Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.53. The company had a trading volume of 476,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,017. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $181.87 and a 12-month high of $272.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

