Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,785,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. 6,110,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,576. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

