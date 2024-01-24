Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,389. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $336.24 and a twelve month high of $512.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

