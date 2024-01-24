Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $509.29

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $509.29 and last traded at $508.62, with a volume of 92278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.76 and a 200 day moving average of $445.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

